Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $1.25 lower to $70.01/cwt.
  • National live was down $2.30 to $54.65
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $4.73 higher to $112.86/cwt.

“If pork values turn down, cash markets could drift lower as slaughter supply increases seasonally in the next six weeks,” ADM Investor Services said. “The market is technically overbought and vulnerable to a downside correction. However, the downside could be limited as the market already holds a stiff discount to the cash market.”

“Technically, the hog market has turned into an uptrend, but with such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market was due for some correction, since the market is in the middle,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Support levels were held today but may need strong retail and export numbers to initiate new buying.”

