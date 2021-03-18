 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $1.42 at $88.26/cwt.
  • National live up $1.42 at $68.84.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $91.95.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $6 at $106.80.

Cumulative sales have topped 740,000 tons, up from last year and the highest on record. That is the first time this year that has happened, according to The Hightower Report.

Pork sales were up 23 percent from the previous week and Mexico was the biggest buyer, with China also taking a large volume, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

