In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 31 cents to $67.67/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 42 cents to $68.44
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 38 cents higher to $79.31/cwt.
“Chinese pork production is running strong as producers liquate due to disease concerns, dropping the Chinese pork price to its lowest levels in months,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Bear spreading was noted, as the premium to cash limits the front end of the market vs deferred contracts.”
In addition to global news and the technical picture, traders continue to watch consumer demand and pork price trends. “Retailers may be looking to the cheaper pork product as summer demand is coming,” Total Farm Marketing said.