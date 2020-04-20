“The surge higher for pork cut-out values will help to encourage other packing plants to increase their slaughter pace. The market will likely continue to react to news (either way) which points to more or less slaughter capacity ahead,” The Hightower Report said.
However, hog traders do not seem to have the same confidence in packers’ ability to stay open as cattle traders. It seems likely that hogs will begin to back up in the country, as slaughter was down about 16% last week from the week before, said Stewart-Peterson.