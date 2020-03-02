In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 41 cents lower to $50.20/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 42 cents to $49.78
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.43 to $66.55/cwt.
Despite a positive day for hog markets, traders had supply worries if export demand falls off. “Traders remain concerned for a backup of hogs in the US if export demand does not stay strong,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $65.93, up $1.81 on the day.”
“The lack of strong buying in the hog markets is disappointing today, as China is ready to issue tariff waivers for commercial Chinese buyers to import U.S. ag products,” Stewart-Peterson said. “There appears to be a huge need for pork supplies in China, especially given many analysts’ opinions that the spread of coronavirus in China is pulling back.”