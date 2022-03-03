 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $3.85 to $94.40.
  • National live was down 86 cents at $74.42.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $96.42.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $2.01 cents to $106.41.

April hogs were moderately lower as traders seemed less interested in buying hogs with the premium of futures to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.

Findamentals have not changed with supplies tightening but strong cash may indicate strong demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

