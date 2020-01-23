In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 15 cents to $52.07/cwt.
- National live was down 22 cents to $39.58
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 39 cents to $51.50
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 10 cents at $78.84/cwt.
Oliver Sloup of Blue line Futures said lean hogs are testing the upper end of resistance, and a positive break could see contracts up near the $79 range. “Keep in mind, a lot of these hog markets in the futures contracts have been drifting lower over time, so the bears are in control in a longer term basis,” he said.
The decline of hog weights is helping support the market through a “slightly bearish” cold storage report, Stewart-Peterson said. They also said Wednesday’s closes were “solid” and may have attracted buyers into Thursday.