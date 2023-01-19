In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 86 cents to $70.35/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.26 lower to $69.40
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.68 to $79.57/cwt.
The April contract has been down close to its October lows. "So far through midday, lean hog prices are down 57 cents to $1.82, leaving the April contract near their October lows,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down by 20 cents to $70.06. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/17 was $73.85 after another 33 cent drop.”
Analysts continue to watch trends in hog slaughter numbers. “USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 1.398 mln head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 1.433 mln last week and 1.322 mln head during the same week last year.”