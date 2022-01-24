In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $3 to $65.69/cwt.
- National live was $49.48.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.75 to $68.14.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.37 to $95.66.
The market continues to hold a huge premium to the cash market as traders seem to be pricing in a longer-term slowing of production due to virus issues with packing houses, according to The Hightower Report.
Stronger cash prices indicate that packers are willing to bid up, though there is some concern that hog futures are overbought and thus due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.