In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down down $4.90 to $103.57.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 59 cents to $110.22.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.44 to $106.27.
Hogs were up and the market is turning from an extreme oversold condition which might spark some buying, according to The Hightower Report.
Demand for pork should pick up seasonally over the coming months and packers bought aggressively yesterday, according to Total Farm Marketing.