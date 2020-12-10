 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 84 cents to $54.24/cwt.
  • National live was up 22 cents to $44.10
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.65 to $53.80

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 63 cents at $78.23/cwt.

The lean hog market “needs to see continued strong exports to maintain support,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Exports for hogs were down 2,800 tonnes this week to 32,694 tonnes, but marked the second largest export report since November 5.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures closed the last trade day of the week mostly lower, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April contracts ended with a 2 ce…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures closed with 10 to 95 cent losses on Thursday, with February the weakest, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME Lean…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures ended the Tuesday session with 5 to 32 cent gains, save for a 60 cent loss in December and a 2 cent give back in April contra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Calls are lower for the lean hog market today as pork production stays heavy and slaughter is a “wet rag” over the market, Total Farm Marketin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

December hogs expire next Monday at noon. The market is implying cash hogs, the Lean Hog Index, will fall from the 65.62 current reading to 64…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News