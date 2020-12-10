In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 84 cents to $54.24/cwt.
- National live was up 22 cents to $44.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.65 to $53.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 63 cents at $78.23/cwt.
The lean hog market “needs to see continued strong exports to maintain support,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Exports for hogs were down 2,800 tonnes this week to 32,694 tonnes, but marked the second largest export report since November 5.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.