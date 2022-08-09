In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $8.29 to $131.13/cwt.
- National live at $95.19/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $9.07 to $133.69/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 21 cents to $123.85/cwt.
The CME Lean Hog Index is narrowing the difference between the CME Pork Index. Packers lose when hogs gain more than the pork price, says Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. At this point there isn’t much a packer can do but pay up if they need the hogs.