In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up $4.10 to $115.68.
- National live was $86.47.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.26 to $116.35.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.31 to $110.02.
June hogs closed sharply higher on the day and traders continue to see a strong seasonal demand for hogs ahead, according to The Hightower Group.
With higher cash and a higher cutout, demand seems to have been solid over the holiday weekend and the packer is being aggressive with purchases, according to Total Farm Marketing.