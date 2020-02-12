The pipeline to China is also concerning to traders as they are “fearful” about logistics of getting pork into China, especially central China, The Hightower Report said. A slower pipeline would force the U.S. to absorb the current high production until figured out.
“It looks like the index value is catching up to the futures sell-off in February which has been taking place the last couple weeks,” Allendale said. February contracts expire this Friday, they noted, as Iowa/Minnesota hog prices are being quoted nearly $2 below the 5-day average.