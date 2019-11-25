In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 3 cents to $41.78/cwt.
- National live was down 3 cents to at $34.61
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 34 cents to $41.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 94 cents at $84.01/cwt.
“The best traded February contract made an inside session today and only managed slightly higher closes,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April futures saw similar price action, though April did break below Friday’s lows. Both contracts are oversold technically and could find some speculative buyer interest, especially if the market can get word of more solid export sales.”
The market is “continuing to struggle” with the fact that tariffs on U.S. pork going to China are still high, The Hightower report said. “A record large weekly slaughter last week added to the negative tone,” they said.