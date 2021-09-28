 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 1.19 to $75.74/cwt.
  • National live up 90 cents to $59.33/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $74.73.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 3.83 to $108.12/cwt.

The market is making a quick adjustment in pricing as supply is well below trade expectations and futures hold a huge discount to the cash market, said ADM Investor Services.

Russia reported an outbreak of African swine fever at the site of the country’s largest producer, said CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

