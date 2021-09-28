In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 1.19 to $75.74/cwt.
- National live up 90 cents to $59.33/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $74.73.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 3.83 to $108.12/cwt.
The market is making a quick adjustment in pricing as supply is well below trade expectations and futures hold a huge discount to the cash market, said ADM Investor Services.
Russia reported an outbreak of African swine fever at the site of the country’s largest producer, said CHS Hedging.