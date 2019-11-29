Daily cash prices were not available from the USDA as of 2 p.m.
Lean hogs saw early selling to hit early September lows, The Hightower Report said. However, buyers helped pull the contract off their lows as selling “dried up” during the day.
Chinese demand is continuing to grow, Stewart-Peterson said, but some short covering came into the market today after a small rally to end the week. “The contract has been pushing into oversold levels and may be poised for a bit of a corrective bounce as speculative fund positioning is moving to a near or possibly short position on this week’s Commitment of Traders report,” they said.