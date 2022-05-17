 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up 9.74 to $111.38/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $113.03/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 56 cents to $102.11/cwt.

Expect slow trading this week unless there is a surprise on exports on Thursday with a lot of buying, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Traders have been short-covering and establishing new long positions with the cutout strengthening and demand picking up, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

