In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 9.74 to $111.38/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $113.03/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 56 cents to $102.11/cwt.
Expect slow trading this week unless there is a surprise on exports on Thursday with a lot of buying, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Traders have been short-covering and establishing new long positions with the cutout strengthening and demand picking up, according to Total Farm Marketing.