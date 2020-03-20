Stewart-Peterson says the recent price jump “has been due in large part to consumers buying large quantities of pork ahead of coronavirus social distancing, and subsequently, grocery stores have needed to restock pork very quickly. There is also some concern that the spread of coronavirus could eventually shut down pork packing plants.”
Pork export sales totaled 35,650 metric tonnes, says Allendale. That was 22% over last year in the same week. Year to date sales of 775,705 tonnes are 66% over last year. China was responsible for 15,724 tonnes of today’s buy.