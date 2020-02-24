In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.03 lower to $48.72/cwt.
- National live was 1 cent higher to $39.50
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 90 cents to $48.49
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.32 to $66.32/cwt.
“Pork values are trying to stabilize near recent levels though pork production in the U.S. is still surging,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China will not issue tariff waivers until the beginning of March, so major purchases will likely be on hold until then. Still, many are worried about the logistics of moving pork around China and this could lead to underwhelming sales.”
“Cattle is more sensitive to demand factors as compared with hogs as higher-priced beef cuts get hit hardest due to restaurant and travel issues with the virus,” the Hightower Report said. “China demand looks to be very strong for buying US pork over the near term, and pork product prices and cash hog prices appear to have turned higher.”