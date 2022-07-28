People are also reading…
Hog futures are finding buying strength, largely stemming from the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market strength will stay fueled by the cash trade overall, which should help pull premium into the front end of the hog market.”
Average hog weights are below the five-year average, suggesting producers are very current with marketings, The Hightower Report said. “This is a positive force,” they said. “However, the outlook for August and September is a strong seasonal increase in slaughter pace.”