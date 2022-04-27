 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  2022-04-27

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up $1.70 to $104.73/cwt.
  • National live was not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 44 cents to $109.24/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 4 cents to $105.51/cwt.

Hog markets are showing a seasonal rally in pork, which may limit some weakness in the short term, The Hightower Report said. “A continued surge higher in the U.S. dollar and ideas that there is plenty of pork around if exports remain slow” are pressuring the market.

“A large head and shoulders chart pattern potentially points to the downside,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures are near technical support levels and traders may view the recent liquidation as a buying opportunity.”

High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…

June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …

National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.

Lean hog charts look defensive, and the fundamentals are still lacking in supporting the market. The path of least resistance at this point st…

A limit-down close for the hog market yesterday means expanded limits Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong cash premium to the cash…

The hog market continues to find support from ideas that high-priced corn will cause lower pork production into the spring, just when demand n…

Sluggish export sales plus demand fears helped to pressure the hog market, according to The Hightower Report. China imported just 140,000 tons…

