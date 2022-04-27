In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $1.70 to $104.73/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 44 cents to $109.24/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 4 cents to $105.51/cwt.
Hog markets are showing a seasonal rally in pork, which may limit some weakness in the short term, The Hightower Report said. “A continued surge higher in the U.S. dollar and ideas that there is plenty of pork around if exports remain slow” are pressuring the market.
“A large head and shoulders chart pattern potentially points to the downside,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures are near technical support levels and traders may view the recent liquidation as a buying opportunity.”