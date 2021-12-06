 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base down $1.29 to $60.51/cwt.
  • National live up $1.62 to $47.58.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $64.23.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.34 to $83.71.

February hogs closed sharply lower and pushed the market down to the lowest level since Nov. 10, according to The Hightower Report. Weakness in the pork product has traders nervous that pork prices may not have hit their seasonal low last week.

The futures market holds a strong premium to the cash market, which makes the market vulnerablwe to additional selling pressure, according to Total Farm Marketing.

