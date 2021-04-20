“Despite weak technical signals, hog futures showed signs that the sell-off last week was overdone,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even though the market trade was higher, prices stayed within the trading range of Friday’s lower trade. The key will be follow through as the market tries to confirm a trend.”
The hog market “has remained very volatile” in the last week or two as traders look to China for indicators signs of where their demand is headed, The Hightower Report said. “Recent data that show strong production increases, along with the drop in pig prices in China are factors which would suggest China pork imports could decline.”