In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 92 cents to $49.56/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 50 cents higher to $48.79
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 35 cents to $62.75/cwt.
“The hogs were higher,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “The recovery definitely sends a positive message that better days are ahead. This weekend will give time for everyone to assess the depth of the demand possibly from the Chinese obligation… This could definitely be a big turnaround for all commodities in the U.S.”
The coronavirus in China continued to be a concern. “Food shortages due to the coronavirus are serious, though many worry that coronavirus could complicate logistics for pork imports,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Apr hogs have pushed through yesterday’s highs after a test of the 10-day moving average support level.