In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 8.03 to $120.50/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $123.53/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 3.16 to $125.12/cwt.
The General Administration of Customs reported that China’s pork imports from any country for June were down 64.2% from last year at 120,000 tons, with year-to-date imports down 65.1% at 800,000 tons, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With heat in the forecast, traders still see average weights coming down this week, according to The Hightower Report.