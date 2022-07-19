 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 8.03 to $120.50/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $123.53/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 3.16 to $125.12/cwt.

The General Administration of Customs reported that China’s pork imports from any country for June were down 64.2% from last year at 120,000 tons, with year-to-date imports down 65.1% at 800,000 tons, according to Total Farm Marketing.

With heat in the forecast, traders still see average weights coming down this week, according to The Hightower Report.

