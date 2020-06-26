In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 18 cents to $28.48/cwt.
- National live was up 87 cents, staying at $25.21
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 16 cents to $28.96
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 90 cents at $65.95/cwt.
“Hog weights are high, there are some packing shutdowns and a backlog of supplies,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. She said the market just can’t find an uptick in demand which is the support the futures market needs.
“The lone bright spot in the report, was the June-November farrowing intentions being down a forecasted 5% from last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With the weakened hog price, and strong sow slaughter could have some impact into the future. Difficult close today with the July, August and October contract breaking to new lows.”