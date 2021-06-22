In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base rose $4.47 to $128.04/cwt.
- National live price rose 33 cents to $94.96/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $131.75.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $12.93 to $107.83 /cwt.
Hog supplies remain tight and the projection is for the supply to further tighten over the course of the year, said Total Farm Marketing.
Weekly slaughter numbers for last week were revised to 2.377m, below the prior week and same week last year, and probably won’t go up until fall or winter, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.