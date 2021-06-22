 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base rose $4.47 to $128.04/cwt.
  • National live price rose 33 cents to $94.96/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $131.75.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $12.93 to $107.83 /cwt.

Hog supplies remain tight and the projection is for the supply to further tighten over the course of the year, said Total Farm Marketing.

Weekly slaughter numbers for last week were revised to 2.377m, below the prior week and same week last year, and probably won’t go up until fall or winter, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Front of hog market is concerned about possible slowdown of slaughter lines on July 1 due to a recent court ruling, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market may be setting up a forced slowdown of slaughter lines due to a court ruling a couple weeks back,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Tha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog calls are steady to lower today while correcting from a long rally. “We expect weak retail values to keep pressure on the market,” Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Calls are lower this morning and “the technical picture looks weak,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The selling is expected to continue amid long…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News