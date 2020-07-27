Traders see solid export sales news and strong demand ahead from China, according to The Hightower Report. However, the market is absorbing the large supply of pork on the domestic market, and this has traders skeptical that pork cutout values will hold on to recent gains.
Lean hog futures ended the Friday session mixed. The 2021 expiry contracts closed with 5- to 12-cent gains, but the 2020 expiry months were 27 to 87 cents lower, Brugler Marketing reported. The July 22 Lean Hog index from CME was $49.69, which was up another 27 cent bounce.