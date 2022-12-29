People are also reading…
After the Tuesday trade set new life of contract highs for hog futures, Wednesday trading ended mixed, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Pork cutout futures ended the day mixed as well, with February dropping 92 cents to the 23-cent gain in April. USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value for Wednesday afternoon was $2.25 weaker, mainly driven by bellies and picnics, to $88.67. Federally inspected hog slaughter was reported as 991,000 head for the week through Wednesday.