In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $4.14 to $96.82/cwt.
- National live was down $1.60 to $74.22/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $100.74.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $2.25 to $111.01/cwt.
The short-term cash trend remains down, the export outlook continues to deteriorate and production looks to continue to increase in the weeks ahead, said The Hightower Report.
China is net liquidating its hog herd due to financial losses and continued ASF challenges, putting more pork on the market and driving down prices, but “it’s a matter of time when the dog hits the end of the chain” and China hog prices jump, said Jim Long on Swine.web.