June hogs posted an outside trading day with strong price action as the contract trade higher for the fifth time in six days including the contract’s highest close since April 29, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices pushed through key short-term moving averages may have the hog market looking to recover back to a possible test of the 100-day moving average at $110.00.
A recent jump in pork values opens the door for steady to higher trade in the cash market over the near term, according to The Hightower Report.