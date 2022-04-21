In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up $4.06 to $106.04.
- National live was $78.11.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.44 to $109.17.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1.71 to $110.20.
Up until today June hogs were the clear upside leader of the meats, rallying $11 in the past week, but the large premium to cash pushed prices back down, according to William Moore of Agmaster.
Long liquidation of hogs could be attributed to lower cutouts this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.