In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $4.16 to $57.76/cwt.
- National live up $5.06 to $53.61.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $64.48.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $9.35 to $90.44.
Hog markets "may get a bounce" soon, Total Farm Marketing said, after three consecutive days of fund selling. "Typically, fund selling lasts 2 or 3 days," they said.
The hog market "is in a short-term oversold condition after a four day break of as much as 8.9%," The Hightower Report said. "Supply normally peaks at this time of the year and traders will be watching for signals of a short term low."