In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $2.58 to $97.56.
- National live was $78.84.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 64 cents to $107.36.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2 to $106.58.
One would expect to see price pressure on the hog market due to the slow export numbers, but it has been offset so far by a decrease in slaughter numbers, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. U.S. hog slaughter pace is down 5.7 percent from this time last year. An end to the liquidation of herds may be a reason.
Futures are oversold, which could mean hogs are at or near a bottom, according to Total Farm Marketing.