In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 50 cents to $53.98.
- National live was up $1.13 at $43.97.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $54.69.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.42 at $80.55.
The hog market remains strong despite rising input costs and the trade is showing signs it may not agree with USDA projections, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.
February lean hogs closed moderately lower on the day while April hogs pushed to the lowest level since Dec. 31st, according to The Hightower Report.