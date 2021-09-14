 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base down 41 cents to $84.07/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $84.46.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $4.08 to $105.20/cwt.

Hopes for a higher cash market diminished yesterday while slaughter is lower than a year ago, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Extreme oversold condition plus a historically wide basis leaves the market vulnerable to a strong recovery bounce, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are consolidating near the top of their ranges, “and with some friendly news could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Once the pork production pushes sharply higher from the summer base, it may be difficult for the market to absorb the extra pork without shar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The recent move lower in the hog market “could open the door for additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the mixed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market hit a high of $89.97 on Sept. 7 and closed at $82.80 on Friday. That would suggest long liquidation selling, according to The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog markets are “steady to lower” but there is an opportunity for a bounce, Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday, prices pushed under the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are holding a discount of $12.92 to the cash market, compared to the five-year average of 82 cents, The Hightower Report said. “Wh…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News