In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $2.70 to $60.46/cwt.
- National live down $4.96 to $48.65.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $63.76.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.48 to $86.96.
February lean hogs closed sharply higher on the day as the early selloff to trade lower failed to attract new selling interest, according to The Hightower Report.
The cash market has been showing some signs of life and hog futures posted a recovery rally, according to Total Farm Marketing.