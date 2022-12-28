People are also reading…
After a three-day holiday weekend to digest the quarterly NASS Hogs & Pigs data, Feb hogs started the week with a $3.65 gain and closed near the day’s highs. The other front months also rallied on Tuesday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
The technical action is bullish with February hogs moving sharply higher on the session, and April hogs moving up into new contract highs. “However, the shift to increasing the breeding stock for the Hogs and Pigs report is a bearish factor longer-term,” The Hightower Report said today.