Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $2.99 lower to $106.80/cwt.
  • National live was down 61 cents to $84.27
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $112.77

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.64 to $120.86/cwt.

“Besides strong buying from a technical standpoint, started by yesterday’s good close, the strength in the retail market helped fuel the buying optimism,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Pork carcasses were strongly higher at midday, gaining 3.03 to 122.25. The 122.25 level set a new all-time high for pork carcasses, pushing through the levels set last year during the COVID issues.”

“In addition, the export pace has stayed strong in spite of concerns that China might back away from the market during the second half of the year,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $122.25, up $3.03 on the day. For the week, June hogs closed 597 points higher or up 5.5%.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

