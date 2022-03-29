 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $1.96 to $103.93.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 89 cents to $107.54.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.47 to $103.94.

Today’s selling in August hogs “helped confirm the key reversal top,” The Hightower Report said. “The market remains overbought technically and basis levels remain extremely high.”

Tomorrow will mark the Hogs and Pigs report from the USDA, which may have triggered some profit-taking as well, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chart gaps still remain under the market and may need to be filled.”

