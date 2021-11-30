In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.45 higher to $56.60/cwt.
- National live was up $2.56 to $46.58
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $58.06
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.01 to $86.70/cwt.
“Packers don’t need to bid up as supplies are sufficient,” Total Farm Marketing said. “COT report showed funds increased their net long positions. National Direct Afternoon report increased 0.02. Hog slaughter projected at 484,000. CME Lean Hog Index for Nov. 30: down 1.03 at 70.60.”
The technical picture provided a negative outlook short-term.
“Declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the nine-day moving average. The defensive setup, with the close under the second swing support, could cause some early weakness.”