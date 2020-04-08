Lean hogs continue to have a “steep discount to the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said. As retail values continue to soften, there is concern about lack of space for these kinds of slaughter numbers, they said. “Meanwhile, the rally in the stock market to start the week has many talking about the probability that the situation will turn more normal sooner than anticipated.”
Due to that discount, which The Hightower Report called “massive” and “historic,” they suppose a short-term low could be in place for the lean hog market. “Demand fundamentals are bearish enough short-term to weight on the psychology, while the basis levels are historically wide,” they said.