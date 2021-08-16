 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $2.29 lower to $95.68/cwt.
  • National live was down $1.53 to $76.17
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $6.33 to $119.35/cwt.

“Pork cutout futures are up a strong $2.225 at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “The Ham primal was the leader to the down side, $12.13 lower. USDA’s estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was 2.415 mln head. That was 94,000 head above the previous week’s pace, but lagged last year by 126,000 head.”

“Lean hogs have been grabbing our attention here a lot recently,” Oliver Sloup, with Blue Line Futures, said. “We’ve been in a nice downtrend over the last several weeks. We’re starting to see a relief rally off of the lows last week, which is encouraging. But we remain in the camp that rallies are to be sold… Lean hogs are kind of in a bearish seasonal time as well.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

