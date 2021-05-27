In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.30 higher to $107.21/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.50
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.39 to $126.37/cwt.
“China futures were down sharply overnight and this helped to limit the buying support,” the Hightower Report said. “However, China was a decent buyer in the weekly export sales report and this help support. Pork export sales for the week ending May 20 came in at 45,879 tonnes, up from 18,970 the previous week and the largest weekly total since April 29.”
“Another good week of export sales helped support hogs prices on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA export sales for last week were up noticeably from last week at 45,900 mt. This total was up 56% over the 4-week average. Mexico and China were the top buyers of pork last week, as the export demand has stayed robust.”