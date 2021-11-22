In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 4 cents to $54.91/cwt.
- National live price down 16 cents to $43.91.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $54.87.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.57 at $86.25.
February hogs closed moderately higher but the upside appears limited and the market is technically overbought, according to The Hightower Report.
Cash weakness continues to limit upside potential and slaughter pace will be light this week due to the holiday, according to Total Farm Marketing.