In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 9.98 to 99.41/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 3.31 to $98.67/cwt.
National carcass cuout down 1.01 to $104.70/cwt.
Sufficient hogs are available to packers, causing them to be less aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.
News of a sharp bounce in the pork cutout values plus talk that the recent weakness in the cash market could spark imporovements in packer margins were seen as positive forces , according to The Hightower Report,