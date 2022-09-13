 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 9.98 to 99.41/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 3.31 to $98.67/cwt.

National carcass cuout down 1.01 to $104.70/cwt.

Sufficient hogs are available to packers, causing them to be less aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

News of a sharp bounce in the pork cutout values plus talk that the recent weakness in the cash market could spark imporovements in packer margins were seen as positive forces , according to The Hightower Report,

