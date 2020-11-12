In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.02 cents to $60.17/cwt.
- National live was up $1.37 to at $47.13
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base had no comparison at $59.67
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 6 cents to $83.08/cwt.
While pork remained strong, trade is starting to pay more attention to Chinese pork demand, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. China was a huge buyer early in the year but the share of U.S. pork revenue generated by sales to China has dropped from 25 percent down to 4 percent as China rebuilds its domestic production.
Commercial buyers are keeping support in the hog market, according to Stewart-Peterson.