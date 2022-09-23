People are also reading…
While the wide basis has been a positive force for lean hog futures over the last couple of weeks, the shift to a higher slaughter pace and the expectation for a seasonal increase in slaughter in the months ahead have helped pressure the market this week. Slaughter this week is running 2.9% above last year's pace, The Hightower Report said today.
The lean hog futures went home on Thursday with losses and are seeking direction today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.