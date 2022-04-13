 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $1.88 to $97.79.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.85 to $100.58.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $1,73 to $108.53.

Supply fundamentals have not changed and May hogs are at a large premium to the index, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The market’s tilt is slightly negative but the short-term trend is positive, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

